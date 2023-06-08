Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 15th

Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 15th.

Local Bounti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 217,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,036. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 90.64% and a negative net margin of 420.34%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Local Bounti will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Local Bounti from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Local Bounti by 45.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Local Bounti by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 405,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Local Bounti by 8.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,680,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 355,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Local Bounti by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Local Bounti

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.