Liquity (LQTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.38 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $95.51 million and $8.38 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,409,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

