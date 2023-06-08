Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

