LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises approximately 1.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 201.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 138,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $4,882,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 81,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,374. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

