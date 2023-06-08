LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Price Down 26.9%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 26.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 2,138,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 381,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Further Reading

