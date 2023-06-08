LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Price Down 26.9%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 26.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 2,138,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 381,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.