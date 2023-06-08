KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Up 3%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €55.80 ($60.00) and last traded at €55.70 ($59.89). Approximately 13,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.10 ($58.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KWS shares. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.70.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.