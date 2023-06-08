Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.74

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.74 and last traded at $128.30, with a volume of 9216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,428 shares of company stock worth $17,539,513. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 25,889.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 42,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Stories

