Kokoswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $99.07 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and approximately $43,309.15 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

