kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Down 1.1%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.67. Approximately 717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

kneat.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$213.65 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.41.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

