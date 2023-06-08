Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.36

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.36 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 79675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88.

Insider Activity

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

