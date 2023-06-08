Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,919 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after purchasing an additional 751,766 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 723,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
H&R Block Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.
H&R Block Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Block (HRB)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.