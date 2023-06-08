Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,919 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 679.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after purchasing an additional 751,766 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&R Block by 766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 723,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H&R Block Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.