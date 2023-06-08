Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.