Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,479,000 after acquiring an additional 630,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350,434 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,405,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

