Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 90,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 71,603.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum
In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 13,900,864 shares of company stock valued at $813,475,857 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE:OXY opened at $60.03 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
