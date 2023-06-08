Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after buying an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $252.23 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

