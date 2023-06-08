Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $195.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

