Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

