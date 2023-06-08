Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.88. Kenon shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 1,985 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEN. StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported ($15.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.96 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 58.05%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,793,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Kenon by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 325,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Kenon by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.