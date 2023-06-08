Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.80

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 5423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
