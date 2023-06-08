Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

