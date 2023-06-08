Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Up 8.1%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.15. 2,347,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,770,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 20.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,394,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,089,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.