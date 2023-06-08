Kaizen Discovery (CVE:KZD) Trading Down 6.3%

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (CVE:KZD – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Kaizen Discovery Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.08. The stock has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaizen Discovery Company Profile

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interest in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 101 square kilometers and includes 10 kilometers of underexplored strike length within the Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

