Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 9.2%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 1,184,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 401,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

