K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.23

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.23 and traded as high as C$32.00. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$31.96, with a volume of 10,152 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KBL. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$340.55 million, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of C$70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.2920211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

