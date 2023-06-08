JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 198,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,398.9% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 89,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,123. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

