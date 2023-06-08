JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Target Price to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTEC. Barclays raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.67) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
CTEC traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 202.60 ($2.52). 4,907,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 257.87 ($3.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.90. The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,130.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
