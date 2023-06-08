JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 320

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($3.98) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.48) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.97) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 341.43 ($4.24).

Shares of NWG traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 261 ($3.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,193,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,564,246. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 621.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.32.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($170,864.99). In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($170,864.99). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,060,289.93). 42.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

