Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.96 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $10,299.99 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.03174392 USD and is down -9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,867.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

