Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Buys 47,500 Shares of TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,475 ($24,210.59).

Shares of TEAM stock opened at GBX 41 ($0.51) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.05. TEAM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.81).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

