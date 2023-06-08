Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Fiserv stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 3,075,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31.
Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
