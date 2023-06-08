Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $437.79. 145,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.15 and its 200-day moving average is $362.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.