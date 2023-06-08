Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $437.79. 145,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.15 and its 200-day moving average is $362.70.
In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
