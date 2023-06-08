Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 675,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,447. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

