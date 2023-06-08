Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $442.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.82. The firm has a market cap of $420.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

