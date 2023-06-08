Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Insider Activity

OGE Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.67%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

