Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $724,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.23. 27,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

