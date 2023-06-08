Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,764,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,931,000 after buying an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 73,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

