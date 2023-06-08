Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $411,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.77. 177,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

