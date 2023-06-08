Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 250,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

