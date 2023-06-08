Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $610.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,784. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

