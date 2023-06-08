John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

