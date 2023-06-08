John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
