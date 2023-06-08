John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

