Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 6.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 25,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 126,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $553.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 2,417,167 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.