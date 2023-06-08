Jami Beckmann Sells 2,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.43.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 317,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

