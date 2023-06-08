Jami Beckmann Sells 2,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE BLDR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.43.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.