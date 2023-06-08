Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,417 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 5.1% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $323,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,877. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 446,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.98. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

