J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.59 billion-$7.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.29 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

SJM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.43. 1,346,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

