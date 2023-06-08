J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.
SJM traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,334. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $163.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.54.
The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.
