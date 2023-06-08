J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SJM opened at $148.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.60, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.54.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

