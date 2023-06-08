J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

SJM stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $148.76. 149,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,485. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

