J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.93. 100,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,999. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -159.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.22. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.54.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,519 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

