iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Increased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.42. The company had a trading volume of 687,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,046. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

