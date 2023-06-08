iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,714 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $97,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $266.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

